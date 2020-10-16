NU'EST's Minhyun turns into an adventurer in full-length 'Marie Claire' cover pictorial

NU'EST's Minhyun brought out his playful, adventurous side as the cover model for the November issue of 'Marie Claire'!

For this pictorial, Minhyun modeled unique and stylish pieces from 'Moncler's JW Anderson fall/winter line. Using a series of odd and eclectic props, Minhyun posed as if hanging out with fans on a casual date, all the while pulling off winter layered looks flawlessly.

Check out Minhyun's full pictorial below! Meanwhile, the idol will be greeting viewers very soon in his first ever male lead acting role, through JTBC's 'Live On' premiering this November 17.