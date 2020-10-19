EXO's Sehun is the man in the spotlight in charismatic 'Esquire' x 'Dior' pictorial

EXO's Sehun was newly chosen as the new face of 'Dior Men' in Korea!

In light of his new ambassador position, Sehun partnered up with lifestyle magazine 'Esquire' for its November issue to showcase 'Dior Men's luxurious winter 2020 line. In each of his cuts, Sehun demonstrated unparalleled charisma and fashion sense, making each outfit his own. Afterward, Sehun also took part in an interview where he discussed his interest in fashion, his daily fashion choices, etc.

What do you think of Sehun's chic 'Dior Men' pictorial?



