Seventeen drops album tracklist for special album '; [Semicolon]'

Seventeen has dropped the tracklist for their upcoming album.

As seen previously, the group has announced plans to make a comeback with a special album called '; [Semicolon]'. Along with individual and group concept images, Seventeen unveiled the tracklist containing details for the six songs in the album. The title track "Home;Run" has been composed by Woozi, Bumzu, and Nmore, with lyrics by Woozi, Bumzu, Vernon, and Seungkwan.



Are you excited for Seventeen's new album? Stay tuned for the full release on October 19 at 6 PM KST!



