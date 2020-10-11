NCT's upcoming 2nd album reach over 1 million in physical sales

NCT has already become a million-seller.

The boys' 2nd full album 'Resonance Pt 1' is dropping later today on the 12th. Its pre-order sales have reached over 1.12 million copies, making them a million-seller even before the album's release. The album includes all 23 NCT members, and has songs from all the subunits - NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, and WayV.

Title song "Make a Wish (Birthday Song)" is a pop dance song with a hip hop beat, and is sung by Taeyong, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Lucas, Xiaojun, Jaemin, and Shotaro.

Are you ready for NCT's comeback?