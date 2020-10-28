Henry makes fans laugh as he leaves nice constructive criticism to a fan who made a drawing of him

2

Henry made fans laugh as he left a nice constructive criticism to a fan who made a drawing of him.

On October 26, Henry opened up an official fan community after twelve years since his debut. Henry opened a Weverse channel and stated that he wanted to communicate with his fans and share his daily life with them. Since then he began communicating frequently with his fan. 

Then recently, Henry made fans laugh as he left a comment on one of the posts made by his fan. The fan posted a drawing of the artist. The fan's drawing vaguely resembled Henry but was missing a bit of hair.

Henry posted a comment on the post saying "You did really really really well. But!!! Can you add more hair?!?♡". He complimented the fan first then warmly asked for the edit. Many fans laughed and added comments saying "I think I can hear Henry's voice.", "He's so nice." and "This is so funny."


Henry is known to be friendly and kind. Many fans were able to smile because his comment was able to reflect his warm personality. Netizens commented "He complimented her first. That's so sweet." and "He put a heart at the end cause he was afraid the fan would be hurt." as they praised him for his kindness that seeped through the comment.

markel90001,525 pts 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

It’s a common mistake since when you start out you think you need to draw all the strands but you will realize it’s better to just do the general shape and shade like clothes and then add the little details to make the hair after.

brideofchani5,772 pts 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago

lol for real, that is a nice drawing but why tf is he bald? lmfao

