TWICE is releasing more teaser photos and film concept videos for individual members.

On October 16 at midnight KST, teaser materials of another TWICE member were released. In the teaser photos and film concept teaser, Sana shows off her elegant charms in a sensual black dress and her charisma in a two-piece suit.



TWICE's upcoming album 'Eyes Wide Open' with their title track "I Can't Stop Me" will be released on October 26 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!