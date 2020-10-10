Lee Hi stuns the Internet with the latest pictorial for NARS Cosmetics

Solo artist Lee Hi stunned the Internet with her charming visuals in a new pictorial for NARS Cosmetics Korea.



The gorgeous looking singer rocked a graceful and sophisticated look as a NARS Korea's Muse. Lee Hi perfectly pulls off new lip collections that were created to celebrate the company's10th anniversary. Netizens commented:

"Omg I think I'm in love with her"

"She has grown so well"

"Look at her flawless skin wow"







Take a look at pictorial images and cinematic video of the pictorial below. What do you think?