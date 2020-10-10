6

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

Lee Hi stuns the Internet with the latest pictorial for NARS Cosmetics

Solo artist Lee Hi stunned the Internet with her charming visuals in a new pictorial for NARS Cosmetics Korea.

The gorgeous looking singer rocked a graceful and sophisticated look as a NARS Korea's Muse. Lee Hi perfectly pulls off new lip collections that were created to celebrate the company's10th anniversary. Netizens commented

"Omg I think I'm in love with her"

"She has grown so well"

"Look at her flawless skin wow"


Take a look at pictorial images and cinematic video of the pictorial below. What do you think? 

wise-quotes1,601 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

She looks much better now ever since she kicked YG's ass off...🧐 well done noona...

well done...........🤭

aoisora1770 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

She's always been beautiful

