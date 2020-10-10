Jessi reveals her secret to perfectly toned hips on 'Knowing Brothers'

Jessi revealed her secret to perfectly toned hips.



On the October 10th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', ballad singer Capsai Shin (Shin Bong Sun) asked Jessi how she could have perfectly round shaped glutes. Jessi then recommended lunges, saying "The key here is doing lunges with weights. I can do lunges with 40kgs combined."



Jessi had everyone burst out laughing as she emphasized "you should really squeeze your sphincter" Check out the snippet from the show here.



In other news, project girl group Refund Sisters made their debut with "Don't Touch Me".



