'League of Legends' K-pop group K/DA reveal MV teaser for 'More' feat. (G)I-DLE

'League of Legends' K-pop group K/DA have revealed their music video teaser for "More" featuring (G)I-DLE.
"More" is a track from K/DA's upcoming EP album 'All Out', and it features (G)I-DLE, Madison Beer, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns, and Seraphine.
As previously reported, K/DA is a virtual K-pop group featuring (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Miyeon as the voices of Akali and Ahri, respectively. Evelynn was voiced by Madison Beer in "Pop/Stars" and by Bea Miller in "The Baddest", while Kai'Sa was voiced by Jaira Burns in "Pop/Stars" and by Wolftyla in "The Baddest".
Take a look at the MV teaser for K/DA's "More" below, and check out the full track list here.
