0

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 8 minutes ago

'League of Legends' K-pop group K/DA reveal MV teaser for 'More' feat. (G)I-DLE

AKP STAFF

'League of Legends' K-pop group K/DA have revealed their music video teaser for "More" featuring (G)I-DLE.

"More" is a track from K/DA's upcoming EP album 'All Out', and it features (G)I-DLE, Madison BeerLexie LiuJaira Burns, and Seraphine

As previously reported, K/DA is a virtual K-pop group featuring (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Miyeon as the voices of Akali and Ahri, respectively. Evelynn was voiced by Madison Beer in "Pop/Stars" and by Bea Miller in "The Baddest", while Kai'Sa was voiced by Jaira Burns in "Pop/Stars" and by Wolftyla in "The Baddest".

Take a look at the MV teaser for K/DA's "More" below, and check out the full track list here.

  1. (G)I-DLE
  2. K/DA
0 335 Share 0% Upvoted
Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
8 hours ago   97   38,635
Big Bang, BTS, Epik High, SHINee, TVXQ, 2PM
5 Boy Groups Who Paved the Way for BTS
14 hours ago   116   59,703
Victoria, Sulli, Krystal, Amber, YoonA, IU, Lee Sung Kyung, Suzy, Park Bo Young, Park Min Young, Park Shin Hye, Song Hye Kyo
Most Popular Female Korea Idols and Actresses
12 hours ago   12   2,795

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND