Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TWICE & (G)I-DLE featured in 'League of Legends' K-pop group K/DA's upcoming EP album 'All Out'

TWICE and (G)I-DLE are featured in the upcoming EP album of 'League of Legends' K-pop group K/DA.

K/DA revealed the track list below, and along with (G)ID-LE, it's now been revealed TWICE are participating in the track "I'll Show You". 

As previously reported, K/DA is a virtual K-pop group featuring (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Miyeon as the voices of Akali and Ahri, respectively. Evelynn was voiced by Madison Beer in "Pop/Stars" and by Bea Miller in "The Baddest", while Kai'Sa was voiced by Jaira Burns in "Pop/Stars" and by Wolftyla in "The Baddest".

Take a look at the full K/DA track list and featuring artists below.


  1. (G)I-DLE
  2. BEA MILLER
  3. WOLFTYLA
  4. MADISON BEER
  5. LEXIE LIU
  6. JAIRA BURNS
  7. SERAPHINE
  8. KIM PETRAS
  9. ALUNA
  10. BEKUH BOOM
  11. ANNIKA WELLS
  12. K/DA
CHENNIECHEN1996 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Well that's cool! Twice and (G)I-dle was two of my fave girl groups!

letoaletoa01-198 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

Omg twice yesss

Share

