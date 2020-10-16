TWICE & (G)I-DLE featured in 'League of Legends' K-pop group K/DA's upcoming EP album 'All Out'

TWICE and (G)I-DLE are featured in the upcoming EP album of 'League of Legends' K-pop group K/DA.



K/DA revealed the track list below, and along with (G)ID-LE, it's now been revealed TWICE are participating in the track "I'll Show You".



As previously reported, K/DA is a virtual K-pop group featuring (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Miyeon as the voices of Akali and Ahri, respectively. Evelynn was voiced by Madison Beer in "Pop/Stars" and by Bea Miller in "The Baddest", while Kai'Sa was voiced by Jaira Burns in "Pop/Stars" and by Wolftyla in "The Baddest".



Take a look at the full K/DA track list and featuring artists below.





