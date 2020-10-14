Kim Gu Ra denies he's getting married in December

Kim Gu Ra denied he's getting married in December.



During filming for the upcoming episode of KBS' 'Two Face', the nation's top artificial intelligence chatbot turned the studio upside down after it revealed Kim Gu Ra was allegedly getting married later this year. The TV personality responded, "It's saying things that even the person involved doesn't know. The AI is lying!"



Kim Gu Ra revealed he's in a relationship this past January, and he confirmed he was living with his girlfriend in April.



In related news, Kim Gu Ra is known to have divorced his wife of 18 years in 2015 due to financial conflict.



'Two Face' airs on October 15 at 10:40PM KST.

