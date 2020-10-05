8

VERIVERY ask you to 'Go Beyond The Barrier' with comeback mini album tracklist

VERIVERY have dropped the full tracklist for their upcoming comeback mini album, 'Face Us'!

VERIVERY's 5th mini album 'Face Us' contains a total of 6 brand new tracks, starting with their title song "G.B.T.B (Go Beyond The Barrier)". B-sides in the album include "My Face", "Hold Me Tight", "Get Outta My Way", "Decreased Gravity" (literal translation), and the CD only track "Thank You, NEXT?". Notably, track #5 "Decreased Gravity" (literal translation) was composed and written by VERIVERY members Dongheon, Gyehyeon, and Yeonho

Look out for VERIVERY's full comeback coming up this October 13 at 6 PM KST! Which track are you looking forward to the most?

