Five Korean shows to watch on Netflix this month

Netflix is bringing in the K-culture/K-drama fans as they bring more Korean content to their site. Netflix already has a variety of Korean content choices, starting from variety shows to dramas and even movies.

Recently, with the COVID19 pandemic, they are bringing more Korean content to their OTT platform with new dramas this month.

So without further ado, here is the list of new Korean content that you should definitely catch on Netflix this month.

1. Do Do Sol La La Sol 

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release date: October 7, 2020

2. BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky

Genre: Documentary

Release date: October 14, 2020

3. Start-Up

Genre: Drama

Release date: October 17, 2020

4. Familiar Wife

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance

Release date: October 1, 2020

5. Record of Youth

Genre: Drama, Romance

Finale date: October 27, 2020



crystalwildfire3,378 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Watching all but thr black pink... all are good!

