Hyeri says she and f(x)'s Krystal had embarrassing incident over English?

Hyeri says she and f(x)'s Krystal had an embarrassing incident over English.



On the October 17th episode of 'Surprising Saturday', Krystal and Hyeri talked about being same-aged friends in the K-pop industry. The f(x) member expressed, "I haven't seen her in 10 years," and Hyeri added, "At the time, I felt it was more special because I didn't have a friend of the same age."



Krystal continued, "I think Hyeri rushed in to express her gladness back then. She's a very straightforward friend." Hyeri then revealed she had an embarrassing experience because of English, which Krystal is fluent in.



She said, "Ten years ago, we were chatting in the waiting room of a music show, and I said, 'Your cheek is very pretty.' She said, 'What?' Then she said 'cheek' in her native pronunciation, and I felt really small."



Did you know Hyeri and Krystal had a history of being same-aged friends?





