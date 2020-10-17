B1A4 reveal audio teaser for upcoming track 'Like a Movie'

B1A4 have revealed an audio teaser for their upcoming track "Like a Movie".



In the TikTok preview, CNU, Sandeul, and Gongchan give a preview of their title song "Like a Movie" for their fourth album 'Origine', which is set to drop on October 19 KST. After a series of romantic teasers, the three let loose with a more silly sneak peek.



As previously revealed, CNU, Sandeul, and Gongchan are returning after 3 years since their last release 'Good Timing', and it also marks their first release as a trio following the departures of Baro and Jinyoung.



Are you excited for B1A4's return?



