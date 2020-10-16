Hani considering taking legal action against the malicious posts threatening her personal safety

EXID member Hani warned that she will be taking legal action against the people who have been leaving malicious comments threatening her personal safety.

On October 15th, The Sublime Artist Agency stated that there have been many posts online lately threatening Hani's personal safety. They also stated that they are discussing with the police on more appropriate measures and also discussing the possible legal measures.

The agency also stated that they will continue to take prompt and strict measures to protect its artists from malicious comments.



The Sublime Artist Agency made a full statement saying:



"Hello, this is the Sublime Artist Agency (SAA).

Recently, several postings threatening the personal safety of Ahn Hee Yeon (Hani) have been identified online. We will be taking the following measures to protect our artists.

We have been contacting the police to discuss more appropriate measures and are discussing possible legal actions through our dedicated law firm.



We informed the operators of the overseas sites where the postings threatening the artist's safety have been uploaded. We are requesting action against the individuals who have uploaded the post and requested the posts' deletion.



We have reported the accounts that are constantly posting hate images on social media and tagging the artists' accounts on the post. We will continue to report the new accounts so that their operation can be suspended.

we will also continue to take prompt and strict measures to protect our artists."





