Rain and actor Kwon Sang Woo battle it out in boasting about their wives

Actor Kwon Sang Woo and Rain joined together for an outing in a recent video uploaded on Rain's YouTube channel.



On October 15, Rain and actor Kwon Sang Woo met up to catch up and go for a hamburger Mukbang.

While the two actors were driving to the location, Kwon Sang Woo told Rain that he still feels like he's dating his wife, and they haven't gotten over the honeymoon phase. He stated, "I feel like I'm still dating my wife. My wife never farted in front of me."





Rain then tried to one him up by saying, "I always kiss my wife every morning and evening," showing off his affection for Kim Tae Hee.

Kwon Sang Woo argued back "Well we kiss all the time. Do you kiss your wife only in the morning and evening?"





As they drove by the beach, Kwon Sang Woo looked out the window at the ocean and reminisced about the time he filmed 'The Stairway to Heaven' with Kim Tae Hee.

He stated, "Coming to the beach reminds me of the time when we suffered so much filming at the beach for 'Stairway to Heaven' with Kim Tae Hee." Kim Tae Hee and Kwon Sang Woo appeared in the popular SBS drama as Kim Tae Hee played the antagonist's role.

Kwon Sang Woo made everyone laugh when they were listening to the OST for the drama 'Stairway to Heaven' and said to Rain "You should think about your wife, Kim Tae Hee, when listening to this song."