Gong Myung in talks to return to the small-screen in new SBS historical drama 'The Secret of the Red Sky'

On October 9, actor Gong Myung's label Saram Entertainment confirmed with various media outlets, "It's true that Gong Myung has been offered a role in the upcoming drama 'The Secret of the Red Sky'. He is currently looking over the script positively."

'The Secret of the Red Sky' will be a historical drama based off of a bestselling novel of the same name by star author Jung Eun Gwol. Past works of Jung Eun Gwol which were recreated as live drama series include 'Sungkungwan Scandal' and 'The Moon That Embraces The Sun'.

The story is based off of true historical records of the first and only documented female chemical engineer of the Joseon dynasty.

According to media outlets, actress Kim Yoo Jung is in talks to take on the female lead role, with actor Ahn Hyo Seop also in talks to star as a male lead.



Do you want to see Gong Myung in the upcoming drama 'The Secret of the Red Sky'?