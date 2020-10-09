BTS's 'Map Of The Soul ON:E' to feature 4 different physical stages + 8x the production cost of 'Bang Bang Con The Live'

According to Big Hit Entertainment on October 8, the production cost of BTS's upcoming online concert 'Map Of The Soul ON:E' is 8 times that of the group's online concert held back in June of this year, 'Bang Bang Con The Live'.

Previously, BTS's 'Bang Bang Con The Live' obtained the Guinness World Record for the largest number of attendees for any paid online concert in the world, with over 756,600 viewers tuning in from 107 different regions across the globe. Now, from October 10-11, BTS will be launching their new online concert 'Map Of The Soul ON:E', delivering a more upgraded concert experience.

First, 'Map Of The Soul ON:E' will feature 4 different, large-scale physical stages. Overall, the production cost of the online concert is 8 times that of 'Bang Bang Con The Live', including the use of innovative AR and XR technology, multi-view live streaming, and much more.

Finally, 'Map Of The Soul ON:E' will feature a partially different setlist for each night of the concerts, including all new, never-before-seen performances by the BTS members.

Will you be tuning in to 'Map Of The Soul ON:E' this weekend?

