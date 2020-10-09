Actress Jeon So Min reveals she's insecure about her tall height

Actress Jeon So Min revealed she's insecure about her tall height.



On the October 9th episode of 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', DJ Choi Hwa Jung mentioned, "You have a cute face, so I thought you would be petite. However, you're really tall," and the actress revealed she's actually 170cm (~5'7") in height.



Jeon So Min expressed, "To be honest, I'm insecure about my tall height. When I act in melodramas, I want to fit right into the opposite actor's arms, but my body turns out looking too large."



In other news, Jeon So Min is currently featuring on the new tvN variety show 'Sixth Sense' alongside Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Jessi, and Lovelyz' Mijoo.