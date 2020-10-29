All 23 members of NCT 2020 confirmed to attend the '2020 Asia Artist Awards'

On October 30, the '2020 Asia Artist Awards' confirmed that all 23 members of NCT 2020 will be attending the ceremony this coming November 25!

Previously, the '2020 AAA' announced NCT 127 among its first lineup of attending artists, alongside MAMAMOO, Stray Kids, ITZY, Kang Daniel, ONEUS, CRAVITY, TREASURE, SECRET NUMBER, Song Ga In, AleXa, etc. But now, it's been confirmed that fans will be able to see stages by not only NCT 127 but NCT Dream, WayV, NCT U, and more!

Be ready for even more artist announcements for the '2020 AAA' soon, ahead of the full festivities next month!

