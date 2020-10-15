Former AB6IX member Lim Young Min will reportedly enlist for his mandatory military service next month

According to media outlet reports on October 15, former AB6IX member Lim Young Min will be enlisting for his mandatory military service next month, in early November.

While Lim Young Min will not be required to enlist by the Military Manpower Administration until several years later as he was born on December 25, 1995, most ordinary male Korean citizens typically carry out their mandatory service duties between the ages of 19-25. It is also suspected that Lim Young Min will utilize this time to reflect on his actions, after leaving the group back in June of this year.

Previously, Lim Young Min garnered criticism after it was revealed that he was charged with drinking and driving, earning a revocation of his driver's license. He then apologized for his actions and announced his departure from AB6IX.



[UPDATE] Brand New Music has now confirmed with media outlets that Lim Young Min will be enlisting in early November. The location and time of his enlistment will be kept private.

