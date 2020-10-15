D-Crunch release adventurous 2nd MV teaser for 'Across The Universe'

D-Crunch have dropped a dramatic 2nd MV teaser for their comeback title track, "Across The Universe"!

In the 2nd MV teaser, the D-Crunch members can be seen gathered at a secret lair, formulating a plan to set out on an adventurous journey. The group also shares more of their intricate and powerful choreography moves while switching back and forth from pure, white suits to dark, navy ones.

D-Crunch's comeback with their new mini album '飛上 - Across The Universe' and their title track of the same name is coming up on October 20 at 6 PM KST!