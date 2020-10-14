All of Seventeen to attend recording as guests for 'Knowing Brothers' today

Seventeen will be attending a recording for JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' today!

According to media outlet reports on October 15, all 13 members are expected to appear as guests on this upcoming episode, testing out their improved chemistry with the cast of 'Knowing Brothers'.

Meanwhile, Seventeen's anticipated comeback with their special mini album '; [Semicolon]' is coming up next week on October 19 at 6 PM KST! The group will be kicking off active promotions with their comeback title track, "HOME;RUN".