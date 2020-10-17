Dream Catcher to finally reunite as a full group for 'DYSTOPIA: SEVEN SPIRITS' concert

Dream Catcher will be a full group once again.

Handong has been away from Dream Catcher schedules as she was promoting in China. She is now back and done with her 14-day quarantine, and is working hard with the other 6 girls to put on the best concert for their fans. The concert is fittingly named 'Dystopia: Seven Spirits', as the group is back to their full number of seven.

The concert will take place at 10 PM KST on November 7th, and fans will be able to watch on MyMusicTaste. Will you be attending the online concert?