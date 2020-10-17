7

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

LOONA to be featured on 'fake documentary variety' show 'B-Side'

AKP STAFF

LOONA will be on 'B-Side'.

'B-Side' is a 'fake' documentary variety show featuring idols as normal business employees. Maknae Yeojin will be the head of vice president, Heejin and Vivi will be the visual directors, Hyunjin and JinSoul will be the PDs of the video team, Kim Lip and Chuu will be part of the A&R team, and ChoerryYves, and Olivia Hye will be part of the performance directing team.

The show will show the creation of their upcoming mini-album 'Midnight' through the girls as the planners of the album. The 'fake' documentary will be revealed through Muply's YouTube channel, so check it out here.

proudorbit2 pts 7 seconds ago
7 seconds ago

Rather confused but if loona is there then CALL me in XD

punchingtheair1 pt 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

Think of the tv show The Office, but it’s LOONATHEOFFICE. 🤙🏻🎊🌙

Share

BTS
Netizens talk about BTS' Grammy submissions
