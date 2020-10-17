LOONA to be featured on 'fake documentary variety' show 'B-Side'

LOONA will be on 'B-Side'.

'B-Side' is a 'fake' documentary variety show featuring idols as normal business employees. Maknae Yeojin will be the head of vice president, Heejin and Vivi will be the visual directors, Hyunjin and JinSoul will be the PDs of the video team, Kim Lip and Chuu will be part of the A&R team, and Choerry, Yves, and Olivia Hye will be part of the performance directing team.

The show will show the creation of their upcoming mini-album 'Midnight' through the girls as the planners of the album. The 'fake' documentary will be revealed through Muply's YouTube channel, so check it out here.