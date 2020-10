Lovelyz released an adorable cover of Girls' Generation's "Gee" through M2's 'Relay Dance Again'.

'Relay Dance Again' is a series where idols cover iconic songs from the past in the well-loved 'Relay Dance' format. So far, ATEEZ has covered EXO's "Growl", ONEUS has covered H.O.T's "Candy", TOO has covered TVXQ's "Rising Sun", Dream Catcher has covered Brown Eyed Girls' "Abracadabra", and fromis_9 has covered Wonder Girls' "So Hot".

Check out Lovelyz' version of "Gee" above.