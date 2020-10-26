18

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

CL to attend recording for 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' today

According to media outlet reports on October 27, CL will be attending a recording for KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' today!

During this recording, CL plans on performing her comeback title track "HWA" for the first time on a Korean TV program. This also marks CL's first ever solo appearance on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' since her debut, as well as her first solo TV performance in Korea in approximately 2 years. 

Meanwhile, CL will be releasing two comeback singles - "HWA" and "5STAR" - this coming October 29 at 12 AM EST. The singer is also set to appear as a musical guest on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' on the same day.

ageekdabigpdx75 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Yes Queen, get it! Hope she gets to perform Baddest Female, Hello Bitches and Lifted also.

0

therealanso3 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Oh my, I am so Read for this queen. I wish her luck and a great amount of success, because she deserves this.

