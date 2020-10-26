Super Junior kick off voting for the '2020 Super Junior Awards' to celebrate their 15th anniversary!

On October 26, Super Junior launched the first episode of the first ever 'SJ News'!

On this day, member Leeteuk greeted fans as the head news anchor of 'SJ News', while member Donghae transformed into a field reporter, and member Eunhyuk took on the role of the weather forecaster!

First, field reporter Donghae delivered a detailed timeline of Super Junior's upcoming 10th full album comeback, which kicks off this November 6 with a pre-release single, in light of the group's 15th debut anniversary! Super Junior's complete 10th album will be out some time in December.

Next, weather forecaster Eunhyuk announced the launch of an interactive voting event for the first ever '2020 Super Junior Awards', where fans can cast their votes for 'The Best Cosplay of All Time', 'Super Junior's Most Popularized Phrase', 'The Best Moment of Super Junior's Career', 'The #1 Song That You Want Super Junior To Remake', and more!

Watch the full first episode of 'SJ News' above to find out how you can vote for the '2020 Super Junior Awards'! Meanwhile, Super Junior will also be holding a 15th anniversary online fan meeting on November 7, titled 'Invitation'.