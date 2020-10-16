BLACKPINK win #1 + Performances from October 16th 'Music Bank'!

2

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On this week's episode, NCT U came back with "Make a Wish (Birthday Song)", Pentagon came back with "Daisy", VERIVERY made a comeback with "G.B.T.B.", Weeekly came back with "Zig Zag", and Song Ha Ye returned with "Happy". 

As for the winners, BLACKPINK and BTS were the nominees, but it was BLACKPINK who took the win with "Lovesick Girls". Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Performances also included DawnGolden ChildWeki MekiWEiCHOCOMEThe BoyzEVERGLOWStray Kidsfromis_9BDCcignatureGHOST9, and Xum.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

COMEBACK: NCT U


==

COMEBACK: Pentagon


==

COMEBACK: VERIVERY


==

COMEBACK: Weeekly


==

COMEBACK: Song Ha Ye


===

Dawn


==

Golden Child


==

Weki Meki


==

WEi


==

CHOCOME


==

The Boyz


==

EVERGLOW


==

Stray Kids


==

fromis_9


==

BDC


==

cignature


==

GHOST9


==

Xum


===

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. MUSIC BANK
  3. LOVESICK GIRLS
