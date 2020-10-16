BLACKPINK win #1 + Performances from October 16th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, NCT U came back with "Make a Wish (Birthday Song)", Pentagon came back with "Daisy", VERIVERY made a comeback with "G.B.T.B.", Weeekly came back with "Zig Zag", and Song Ha Ye returned with "Happy".



As for the winners, BLACKPINK and BTS were the nominees, but it was BLACKPINK who took the win with "Lovesick Girls". Congratulations to BLACKPINK!



Performances also included Dawn, Golden Child, Weki Meki, WEi, CHOCOME, The Boyz, EVERGLOW, Stray Kids, fromis_9, BDC, cignature, GHOST9, and Xum.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







COMEBACK: NCT U







COMEBACK: Pentagon







COMEBACK: VERIVERY







COMEBACK: Weeekly







COMEBACK: Song Ha Ye







Dawn







Golden Child







Weki Meki







WEi







CHOCOME







The Boyz







EVERGLOW







Stray Kids







fromis_9







BDC







cignature







GHOST9







Xum







