BLACKPINK score their first ever #1 spot on Billboard's 'Artist 100' + dominate the new 'Global 200 Excl. U.S.' chart

According to Billboard Charts, BLACKPINK have recently scored their first ever #1 spot on the 'Artist 100' chart for the week of October 17!

Billboard's 'Artist 100' chart incorporates an artist's overall scores in album sales, digital streams, radio broadcast points, social media activity, and more, determining which artists are having the most influence in the music scene each week. 

In addition to their record-setting #2 on the 'Billboard 200' album chart this week, BLACKPINK have also landed on these Billboard charts:

#1 on 'Artist 100'

#59 ("Lovesick Girls") on 'Hot 100'

#64 ("Ice Cream") on 'Hot 100'

#2 on 'Social 50'

#2 ("Lovesick Girls") on 'Global 200'

#1 ("Lovesick Girls") on 'Global 200 Excl. U.S.' + 8 other songs in the top 200

In total, BLACKPINK also currently boast a total of 7 different songs which have entered Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart in their career so far, the most for any K-Pop girl group. Four out of the seven were released this year. 

Check out BLACKPINK's impressive run on this week's various Billboard charts, below!

  1. BLACKPINK
Astres_Dare 59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago

Congrats!

83degrees 6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago

Bundles don't count anymore on bb tho 😢

