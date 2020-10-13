DKB's Lune, GK, & Teo turn into office workers in 'Growth' comeback teaser images

DKB's Lune, GK, and Teo have clocked in for work in a busy, messy office!

The 9-member rookie boy group plans on returning this coming October 26 with their 3rd mini album, 'Growth'. Members Lune, GK, and Teo are the first three up to kickstart off DKB's comeback teaser series, raising curiosity toward the boys' new comeback sound and concept.

In addition to the three members' individual and unit teaser images, DKB have also revealed an album cover image for their 3rd mini album, indicating that the album contains a total of 5 all-new tracks. Check out the group's newest teasers below while you wait for more details on DKB's 'Growth'!



