AKMU's Suhyun unveils fun track poster for her 1st solo single 'Alien', composed by Chanhyuk

AKMU's Suhyun will be debuting solo with a song written and composed by her older brother Chanhyuk!

According to Suhyun's latest track credit poster below, the singer's 1st solo single "Alien" is composed by Chanhyuk, PEEJAY, and Seo Dong Hwan, with lyrics written by Chanhyuk. Suhyun also gives off a totally retro, eccentric vibe with her bright turquoise hair, fluffy pink hair accessories, and lovely freckles.

Stay tuned for Suhyun's "Alien", set for release this October 16 at 6 PM KST!