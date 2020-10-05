A father expresses sorrow over his daughter's crazy boss at her part-time job

Recently, a father posted on an online community his sorrows and feelings when he found out about the conditions of his daughter's part-time job.

The father posted on the online community with the title, "I feel sorry for my daughter who works part-time at such a place."





He started writing stating, "My daughter who is busy going to classes and doing homework wanted to start working part-time. At first, I was against it but thought she can get experience in society so I permitted her to work."











The father continued to write saying, "It was about three or four months since she had started working when the owner of the store changed. And I heard something shocking."





He revealed that the new owner referred to as "boss Jeon" had written a note on the counter for all the part-time workers to see. The netizen explained, "I don't know which part-time worker changed the music in the store but this person called boss Jeon wrote a note for all the part-time workers to see. I'm so angry and I can't get over this anger so I am writing this".





In the photo that was revealed in the online community, there was a typed up note on the counter that said: "If you change the music, I'll rip your limbs off and spread it across the East, West, North, and South."



The father concluded the post by saying, "This is an abuse of power at the workplace. I've only heard of such a story but never imagined my daughter would work at a place like this. What does everyone think about this? What should I do?"

