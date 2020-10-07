7 High-calorie foods idols had to eat secretively during their trainee days

During their rigorous trainee days, K-Pop idols often go through regular weight checks from their agencies!

While many K-Pop idols still maintain a healthy diet after their debut to stay in top shape for their promotions, particularly during their trainee days, strict managers oversee their every move, including what they can and can't eat.

Read below to find out some interesting stories of idols and restricted, high-calorie foods from their trainee days!

1. Oh My Girl's YooA





"I secretly went to a burger place one day, but through the window across the street, I saw someone from my company. I got scared and took my food into the restroom to eat it."

2. Red Velvet's Seulgi





"We caused our manager a lot of trouble during our trainee days, because we kept eating food secretly at night. I really love greasy food, so there were times I ordered chicken and ate it secretly."





3. AOA's Chanmi





"Before our monthly evaluations, we had to pass the weight checks. But one time, I didn't pass the weight check because I ate tteokbokki secretively, and I wasn't able to participate in the evaluation."





4. BTS's RM





"One time during my trainee days, I wanted to eat jjajangmyun so bad, I pretended like I had a restroom emergency and went to a nearby restaurant. I inhaled the jjajangmyun in two bites."





5. TWICE's Tzuyu





"One time, Momo, Sana, and I ordered jokbal, and we asked them to tie it to a shoelace outside the building window, to avoid getting caught by the CCTV."





6. AOA's Seolhyun





"During our weight checks we also had to report what we ate. I ate bread and junk food, but I wrote down zucchini squash and cabbage instead. I earned a big scolding, asking me why I gained weight if I only ate vegetables."





7. BTS's RM (again!)





"One time while V and I snuck out to eat ice cream, we encountered someone from the company. I shoved my ice cream in my pocket, and then I took it out and ate it again when it was clear."





8. Bonus: NCT Dream's Jaemin & Jeno





"One time, we snuck out and went to a convenience store and bought ice cream, but then we saw someone from the company. [Jaemin] ran away, and [Jeno] threw my ice cream away."



