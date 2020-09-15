Taemin takes you behind the scenes of his 'The Stage' performance

Taemin has revealed a behind-the-scenes video for his 'The Stage' performance.



The video features Taemin on set with Super Junior's Shindong as the director and in the practice room as he talks about his thoughts as an artist. The SHINee member also opens up about his image, ambition, and the concepts of his albums, including 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1'.



Watch Taemin's 'The Stage' video above, and make sure to turn on the English captions! Have you watched Taemin's "Criminal" MV?