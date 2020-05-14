UNVS run from winter in enigmatic 'Give You Up' MV

Rookie boy group UNVS has returned with the full MV for title track "Give You Up", from their 2nd single album 'Soundtracks for the Lost & Broken'!

For their first ever comeback since debut, UNVS partnered up with producer room 102 once again for an emotional pop EDM genre title track, "Give You Up". The lyrics of "Give You Up" depict the growing feelings of hope in a man who is dealing with the pains of a breakup, as the cold winter gradually turns into spring.

Check out UNVS's cinematic comeback MV above, and make sure to also check out the other tracks of 'Soundtracks for the Lost & Broken'.

