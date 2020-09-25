Woollim Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group DRIPPIN reveals clean, crisp dance cover of NCT 127's 'Highway to Heaven'

Woollim Entertainment's first new rookie boy group in 3 years, DRIPPIN has just released a clean and crisp dance cover of NCT 127's "Highway To Heaven"!

This dance cover marks DRIPPIN's first official showcase of the 7-members' performance, since the group's hidden 7th member Alexander was introduced earlier this month. Dressed in classic white shirts and simple black pants, DRIPPIN demonstrate an impressive combination of powerful and controlled moves.

Check out the dance cover above! Meanwhile, fans can also stay up to date on the DRIPPIN members' debut preparations through their ongoing web reality series 'We Are DRIPPIN!', airing via KT's seezn as well as through Woollim Entertainment's official YouTube.