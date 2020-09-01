9

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

BTS drops their "Dynamite" promotion schedule for September

BTS has set another record as they come in at number 1 in the Billboard 'Hot 100' chart. However, there is still more to come for the boy group's promotion.

On September 2nd KST, BTS dropped the promotion schedule for September. Starting from the 10th, each week will be filled with content from the Kpop act. The group will be appearing in various shows, which fans are excited about.

Stay tuned and don't miss out on any of BTS' performance for their first English single "Dynamite".

Astres_Dare2,218 pts 30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago

I did not expect that ! After the notifiaction came I was like "wait what?" *Excited*

bambamgot7-1,029 pts 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

