BTS drops their "Dynamite" promotion schedule for September

BTS has set another record as they come in at number 1 in the Billboard 'Hot 100' chart. However, there is still more to come for the boy group's promotion.

On September 2nd KST, BTS dropped the promotion schedule for September. Starting from the 10th, each week will be filled with content from the Kpop act. The group will be appearing in various shows, which fans are excited about.

Stay tuned and don't miss out on any of BTS' performance for their first English single "Dynamite".