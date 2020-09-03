Taemin exudes his fierce charisma in the new teaser photos for his upcoming album

In less than a week, SHINee's Taemin will make his comeback preparing as he drops another set of teaser images.



As Taemin prepares to make a solo comeback, he has been releasing various teaser materials such as teaser images and videos. On September 2nd, he released another set of teaser photos.

In the teaser images released on September 4th, Taemin shows off his fierce charisma as he poses in the darkness. Taemin stands out as he is wearing all red as his gaze pierces the camera.



Last month, he has released the prologue single "2 KIDS" back on August 4th. His full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1' will drop on September 7 at 6 PM KST, so stay tuned for more teasers to come!