SuperM to perform once again on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

According to an exclusive report on September 15 by 'Headline Planet', SuperM are scheduled to return as performing guests on 'The Ellen DeGeneres' show next week!

The report states that SuperM have been listed as musical guests of 'The Ellen Show' for its September 23 broadcast, alongside interview guest Alec Baldwin. Meanwhile, SuperM previously performed on 'The Ellen Show' last year in sync with the release of their debut EP 'SuperM', also sitting down with Ellen DeGeneres for an interview.

Last but not least, SuperM's full comeback with their 1st full album 'Super One' and title track "One (Monster & Infinity)" is coming you way on September 25 at 12 AM EST, so be ready!