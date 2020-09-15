WEi take their next leap toward debut in 'i' version individual concept images

OUI Entertainment's upcoming new rookie boy group WEi has taken another leap toward their debut, with individual concept images of members Jang Dae Hyun, Kim Yo Han, and Kim Jun Seo today!

In their individual 'i' version debut photos, the WEi boys suit up in black as if for an important, secretive mission. Made up of a total of 6-members including former members of X1, JBJ, Rainz, and 1THE9, WEi's anticipated debut with their 1st mini album 'Identity: First Sight' is set for October 5 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for even more of WEi's debut teasers throughout this month! Have you pre-ordered your copy of 'Identity: First Sight' yet?