HA:TFELT confirms new single 'La Luna' with an alluring teaser image

HA:TFELT, also known as Wonder Girls's Yenny, is returning with a new single soon!

In a recent update via her official SNS, HA:TFELT confirmed the release of a new track titled "La Luna", coming on September 10 at 6 PM KST. The announcement also came with a dramatic first teaser image, with HA:TFELT delivering an alluring gaze through a white veil.

This will mark HA:TFELT's first music release in approximately 5 months, since her 1st full album '1719' earlier this year. Can't wait!