Sulli's 'Docuplex' documentary no longer available to watch due to controversy

Sulli's 'Docuplex' documentary is no longer available for viewing due to recent controversies.



The documentary about the late star, 'Why Did Sulli Bother You?', became the center of controversy after its airing, and Sulli's mother and ex-boyfriend Choiza also received criticism from some viewers for their alleged actions. Due to the backlash, the official clips of the episode on MBC's 'Docuplex' have been removed, and the episode itself is no longer available for pay-per-view or reruns.



The PD of 'Docuplex' further stated, "The late Sulli passed away because of a number of complexities, and simply pushing all the responsibility onto Choiza is a major misunderstanding. I hope there aren't any more negative stories about Choiza."



What are your thoughts on the issue?