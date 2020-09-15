Stray Kids' Hyunjin reveals he wants to play serious character in K-drama

Stray Kids' Hyunjin revealed his acting goals and interests on MBC Radio's 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope'.



On the September 15th episode, DJ Kim Shin Young mentioned Hyunjin was a big fan of dramas and asked what kind of role he'd like to take on. He expressed, "I like melodramas, but I think I answered incorrectly for this. If I were to film a drama I'd like to play a role where I can express my depressed feelings and emotions. A real proper feeling shows my seriousness to the fullest. These types of feelings are the ones that leave a lasting impression for me."



On his favorite dramas, he said, "I haven't had the time to watch any dramas recently. For older dramas, I really do watch a lot, I would choose 'Hospital Playlist' and 'Hotel Del Luna'. I also really enjoyed watching 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay'. What else is there... I really did watch a lot."



Hyunjin also sent a message to drama producers, saying, "Hello, I'm Stray Kids' Hyunjin. I really love dramas, so please look after me."



In other news, Stray Kids recently made their comeback with "Back Door".



