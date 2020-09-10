Sulli's mother reveals that she was against Sulli dating Choiza which caused a lot of conflicts

Sulli's mother appeared on the September 10 broadcast of 'Why Did Sulli Bother You?' which aired on MBC's 'DocuPlex' and mentioned about Sulli dating Choiza.



On this day, Sulli's mother stated, "The whole family was happy before the news of Sulli's dating (Choiza) was released."







Sulli's mother recalled the time when the news broke out. She confessed, "I didn't believe it when I first saw the photos. I thought it was misinformation. So I called and Sulli said it was true."



Her mother explained, "It was like jumping up many stair steps after her boyfriend who was thirteen years older came into the picture. The life pattern including hanging out culture, drinking, food, even her conversation patterns all suddenly changed. There was no middle process."



Sulli's mother explained she had even fought with Sulli after the dating news was released. She explained, "Sulli felt disappointed and sad so she would get mad. She said how can you not accept the person I like? She said she had gone through a hard time and earned money. She asked me how much she had earned and told us to write statements in her next income. That's when our relationship fell apart."

After, Sulli and her mother stayed in contact but didn't see each other as often.

