Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Sulli's alleged friend of 15 years rants after controversial documentary of late star

Sulli's alleged friend of 15 years went on a rant after the controversial documentary 'Why Did Sulli Bother You?' aired.

After the MBC 'Docuplex' show, Choiza received backlash, and comments by Sulli's mother also raised concerns. Sulli's alleged friend spoke up on the matter as well in a now-deleted social media post. The friend claimed to have known the former f(x) member since elementary school and said Sulli had always been extremely close to her mom. According to the friend, Sulli asked her what mothers usually do for their daughters in terms of savings, and her friend responded, "I'm not sure, but usually they would take care of their children."

Sulli then allegedly revealed her mom had always been in charge of her finances, but when she asked her mother about savings, she was told there was none. Her mom had also allegedly requested advances on Sulli's salary from SM Entertainment. The friend claimed Sulli confided in her saying she was hurt by her mom's actions, and she criticized Sulli's mother and brother for not having jobs. 

Sulli's alleged friend stated, "Who was [the documentary] produced for? Why did you publicize her diary? What does Sulli have to gain from this? To those of who you appeared on camera: did you really do it with Sulli's best interest in mind, and with the purest of intent to have her be remembered fondly by others?" She ended the post asking to leave Sulli alone.

What are your thoughts on the issue?

skzbest79
2 hours ago

true intentions exposed!

quark1239510,332 pts
1 hour ago

So her mom was blowing all her money and when she tried to pull away from her mom's control, her mom blamed it on her ex instead? I understand that it's hard to understand what pushes someone to take their own life and that it's easy to say "Well it wasn't what I did, it was what xyz did." but everything about this is exploitative and is just a bunch of people trying to pass blame instead of examine their own actions. It's tragic that Sulli can't even get peace in death.

