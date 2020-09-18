IU to reveal self-composed track for 12th anniversary on 'Sketchbook'

IU has revealed her new self-composed track for her 12th anniversary on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'.



On September 18, reports revealed the singer-songwriter will be performing a self-composed song on 'Sketchbook' to commemorate her 12th anniversary since debut. Producer Kim Hae Ryong stated IU decided to perform her new song on the show for the first time because her career has grown along with 'Sketchbook' as well as her sunbae-hoobae relationship with Yoo Hee Yeol.



It was previously reported IU spent recording for the upcoming episode of 'Sketchbook' for 14 hours and singing 60 tracks.



IU's episode of KBS' 'Sketchbook' airs on September 18 at 11:20PM KST.



In related news, IU donated 100 million Won ($86,129.31 USD) to celebrate her 12th anniversary.

