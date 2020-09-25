NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon) leaving Indigo Music after DUI controversy

NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon) is leaving Indigo Music after his DUI controversy.



This past June, the rapper and congressman's son was officially charged for his DUI as well as his attempt to conceal his DUI, and he received a sentence of 1 year and 6 months suspended for 2 years, which means he won't spend any time in jail if he doesn't break his probation for 2 years.



On September 25, Indigo Music stated, "NO:EL terminated his exclusive contract on September 25, 2020 under an agreement with our company. Please keep an eye on NO:EL's future moves and show us a lot of love and interest."



NO:EL made a name for himself after appearing on Mnet's 'Show Me the Money 6' and 'High School Rapper'.



As previously reported, the rapper hit a motorcycle while driving his car under the influence. He attempted to cover up his crime by bribing the motorcycle driver with 10,000,000 KRW (~10,000 USD). NO:EL then lied to police officers who arrived at the scene of the accident, stating that another person had been driving. An anonymous person showed up to take the blame, but the rapper later denied he attempted to switch identities. NO:EL's father, Congressman Jang Jae Won of the Liberty Korea Party, also made a public apology on behalf of his son.