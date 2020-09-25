BLACKPINK's Rose is icy blonde in 'The Album' teaser poster

BLACKPINK's Rose has dropped a second teaser poster for 'The Album'.



After her previous look in icy blue, Rose has taken on a bleached look as an icy blonde. As previously reported, the girl group's new concept is a completely different theme than BLACKPINK's last 2 pre-release singles "How You Like That" and their collaboration with Selena Gomez "Ice Cream".



BLACKPINK's first full album 'The Album' is due out on October 2 at 12AM EST. What do you think of the teasers so far?

